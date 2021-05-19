Advertisement

4-H students to raise chickens and learn about food insecurity

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in parts of Linn County were given life chickens to raise and learn about food insecurity.

A partnership between HACAP, Iowa State Extension, and 4H helped the students learn how to raise a chicken to show at the Linn County Fair. The students could then bring the chicken back so they could be slaughtered and donated to HACAP to feed people in need. Students bought 88 chickens in total, which would mean about 770 meals. Those with HACAP said that wasn’t a lot of meals in the grand scheme of what their organizations does, but the partnership was an educational piece for the students ranging from elementary to high school.

“We want to help impact and make a difference in our 4H’ers,” said Iowa State University County Youth Coordinator JD Otterbein.

The Linn County Fair starts June 23.

