Waterloo City Council votes on new police logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the new logo is a solid yellow patch with “Waterloo Police,” and “Vigilance” written in red lettering. “Est. 1868,” is also written on the patch, referencing when the department was established.

The change comes after the previous logo, featuring a red griffin, was criticized for resembling a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

See the old logo below:

