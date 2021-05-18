Advertisement

Waterloo City Council votes on new police logo

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the new logo is a solid yellow patch with “Waterloo Police,” and “Vigilance” written in red lettering. “Est. 1868,” is also written on the patch, referencing when the department was established.

The change comes after the previous logo, featuring a red griffin, was criticized for resembling a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

See the old logo below:

(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

Cedar Rapids school district to maintain mask wearing protocol through end of school year
A New Orleans man was arrested in Bremer County on Sunday after authorities discovered the...
New Orleans man arrested in Bremer County for theft of vehicle from Minnesota
Demonstrators and police in downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020, during a...
Iowa Senate passes “Back the Blue” bill
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns June 19