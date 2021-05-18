Veterans Memorial Stadium to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated fans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re headed to the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ home game Tuesday night, expect some changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers said all vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear a mask at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This is in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

Fans who are not vaccinated should still wear a mask when attending Kernels games.

Tuesday night’s home game is against the Beloit Snappers.

It starts at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.