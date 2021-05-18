Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Stadium to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated fans

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re headed to the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ home game Tuesday night, expect some changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers said all vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear a mask at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This is in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

Fans who are not vaccinated should still wear a mask when attending Kernels games.

Tuesday night’s home game is against the Beloit Snappers.

It starts at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

The Jefferson soccer team has multiple players from different cultures and many of them speak...
Language and culture barriers don’t slow down Jefferson soccer team
Many players on the Jefferson soccer team speak multiple languages.
Culture and language barriers don't slow down Jefferson soccer
On Tuesday evenings, cyclists can race around the 1/2 mile track at Hawkeye Downs.
Cyclists race at Hawkeye Downs
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: May, 17, 2021