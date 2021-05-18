Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trail date is now set for one of the people charged with staging someone’s death to look like a suicide in Cedar Rapids.

Court documents say Joshua Conklin’s trial is set for January 18th of next year.

He is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the death of Randall Campbell.

Investigators say Conklin used an air rifle to shoot Campbell at close range on Hamilton Street SW in June 2019. The victim is Felisha Campbell’s Uncle.

Investigators say she admitted to suggesting her boyfriend stage the shooting as a suicide.

She took a plea deal in March in connection to her uncle’s death.

Her sentencing is set for July.

