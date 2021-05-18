Advertisement

Supreme Court throws abortion fight into center of midterms

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019. file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019. file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a potentially ground-breaking abortion case, and the news is energizing activists on both sides of the contentious issue. They're already girding to make abortion access a high-profile issue in next year’s midterm elections. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a potentially ground-breaking abortion case, probably this fall, and the news is energizing activists on both sides of the contentious issue.

They’re already girding to make abortion access a high-profile issue in next year’s midterm elections.

The case on hand is a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

If upheld by the Supreme Court, it would mark a first step toward the possible demise of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

That ruling established a nationwide right to abortion at any point before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

