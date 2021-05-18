Scattered showers likely today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cloudy day with scattered showers moving through. By the time they are done, much of the area will receive a quarter to half inch of rainfall. This includes even our northern areas which have largely missed out on the rain the past few days. Nothing heavy, strong or severe is expected as temperatures stay in the 60s. Tomorrow, an increase in humidity is still expected which may generate a round of scattered thunderstorms. Later this week, highs look to approach 80 for many areas and this should hit and hold going into the weekend. High humidity will allow for opportunites of pop-up storms during that time period as well.

