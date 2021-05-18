Scattered rain & storms continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain and storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours with light to moderate rain. So far, areas have picked up between 0.05-0.3″ of rain today. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

Scattered storm chances continue through the next couple of days, where no day will be a washout, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be in the mid-70s, before we jump into the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Storm chances this weekend will be very isolated and hit or miss.

