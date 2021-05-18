Advertisement

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy

Credit: CBS News
Credit: CBS News(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor is warning prospective jurors that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear.

Prosecutor Scott Brown says the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera will feature testimony about the stab wounds that 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts suffered when she was attacked while she was out for a run.

Brown spoke during jury selection Monday at an events center in Davenport on Monday.

Lawyers are whittling down a 175-person pool to 12 jurors and three alternates. Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday before a two-week trial.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying

Latest News

Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019. file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the...
Supreme Court throws abortion fight into center of midterms
GreenState Credit Union says it's looking to hire dozens of people across all of its locations....
GreenState Credit Union looking to hire at least 40 people; offers incentive program for bilingual employees
Cedar Rapids police investigating shots fired incident Tuesday morning