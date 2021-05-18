Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor is warning prospective jurors that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear.

Prosecutor Scott Brown says the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera will feature testimony about the stab wounds that 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts suffered when she was attacked while she was out for a run.

Brown spoke during jury selection Monday at an events center in Davenport on Monday.

Lawyers are whittling down a 175-person pool to 12 jurors and three alternates. Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday before a two-week trial.

