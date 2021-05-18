Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City have released the identity of the victim in the suspicious death on May 16.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Frederick Rumble, of Iowa City.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Iowa City Police officers responded to the area of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive for multiple reports of shots fire.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that crashed into a tree. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Frederick Rumble, had sustained gunshot wounds.

Rumble was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and was later pronounced dead.

In a news release, officials said, based on the preliminary autopsy result, the manner of death in this incident is a homicide, with the cause of death being injuries sustained from gunshot wounds.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department, or contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

