New Orleans man arrested in Bremer County for theft of vehicle from Minnesota

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A New Orleans man was arrested in Bremer County on Sunday after authorities discovered the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Law enforcement officials in Bremer County say they conducted a traffic stop of a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup in the 1900 block of Highway 53 at about 4 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle was reported stolen on May 2.

The driver was later identified as 58-year-old Joseph Bellvie.

Bellvie has been charged with 1st degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

