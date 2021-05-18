Jury seated in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, opening statements begin Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A jury has been seated in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Eight women and seven men were picked, for a total of fifteen jurors.

Three of the fifteen will be alternates, but the jurors will not know whether they are the alternate until the end of the trial. One person in the group is Hispanic and the rest are described as Caucasian.

Originally 37 people were questioned from an overall pool of 175. The group of 37 were split into three groups of 12,12 and 13. The first two groups were questioned Monday and the third and final group was questioned this morning. Throughout that process, each time someone was dismissed, a new person took their place from the overall pool. This went on until all 37 were approved and from there the striking process was underway.

Striking went quickly after a full day and a half of questioning.

During questioning Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown asked the jurors if they felt any sympathy at all for Bahena Rivera. He also warned them there would be graphic evidence that could be tough to look at, he wanted to make sure they could handle it.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Chad Frese focused his questions around police and whether the jurors believed officers should be allowed to take shortcuts. He asked whether the jurors believed it’s possible for someone to give a false confession, and questioned whether Bahena Rivera himself should testify. He asked jurors if they would hold it against him if he does not.

Opening statements will begin at the Scott County Courthouse Wednesday morning at 8:30.

