Iowa Senate passes “Back the Blue” bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate on Monday passed a “Back the Blue” bill.

Lawmakers voted along party lines 27-18.

The bill would protect drivers who unintentionally hit protesters in the street during a protest.

It also increases the penalties for rioting and blocking roadways, and would protect officers in these situations.

Opponents say this is in retaliation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Supporters argue it is about supporting law enforcement.

The bill now heads back to the House.

It is expected to approve the legislation.

