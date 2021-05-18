Iowa reports 196 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 196 more cases of COVID-19.

For the second day in a row the state had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 369,637 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,006 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,971 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,743,885 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 9.9 percent. That’s down from the 11.0 percent reported on Monday.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,269,467 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That means 40 percent of the state is now fully vaccinated. A total of 2,614,185 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 40 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.