Iowa lawmakers pass bill to crack down on human trafficking at massage parlors

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa lawmakers passed a bill to crack down on human trafficking.

House File 452 would give law enforcement more tools to investigate and prosecute human trafficking at spas and cosmetology businesses. It’s now on Governor Reynolds desk to be signed into law.

Terri Roberts, who owns Terri’s Frame Shop in Urbandale, said a massage parlor next door to her business set off warning signs right away.

“We just started seeing strange things going on,” Roberts said. “I have four daughters and I was like, no, this can’t be happening next door to my shop.”

Roberts says she saw clothes hanging on the trees behind the building. She then realized girls were living inside the parlor.

Roberts called the police after realizing there was possible human trafficking next door. But Urbandale Police only cited the massage parlor with prostitution and operating without proper massage therapy licenses.

A local non-profit called “Break the Cycle 200” works to end modern day slavery.

The founder, Rocky Vest, said people don’t expect human trafficking or similar events to happen in small areas.

“We think of this as a problem around the world or in another state that’s maybe a border state or something like that, but it’s happening right here in our own backyard,” Vest said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says human trafficking generates 32-billon dollars each year.

It’s tied as the second-largest criminal industry in the world.

