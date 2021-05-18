Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where required by local ordinances.

The move is in accordance with the CDC’s updated mask guidance.

Hy-Vee said it still strongly recommends face coverings for customers who are not fully vaccinated, and it will still require its employees to wear a mask until they are fully vaccinated.

Stores will maintain sanitization procedures and safety precautions like using plexiglas barriers at manned checkout stations and pharmacy counters, as well as, social distancing signage for checkout lines.

Last month, Hy-Vee announced it would no longer require appointments for free COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacy locations.

