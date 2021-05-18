Advertisement

Former state trooper arrested on child enticement charges

Brandon Dolezal, 24.
Brandon Dolezal, 24.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement and possessing child pornography.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 24-year-old Brandon Dolezal was arrested early Saturday.

The criminal investigation began after a teen told a school resource officer at Gering High School that he was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging with an older man on Snapchat. Court documents said interviews with the girls and a search of Snapchat records revealed that one of the girls had sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature.

The State Patrol fired Dolezal in March after an internal investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

Dubuque to repeal face covering ordinance, vote planned for Wednesday
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque to pay $1.8M to settle police discrimination lawsuit
(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is administered.
Iowa reports 196 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Tuesday