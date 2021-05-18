Following CDC's lead, Iowa City mayor lifts mask mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announced Tuesday that he has lifted the local mask mandate in an attempt to align the city with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the mask mandate has been lifted, Teague stresses that Iowa City residents and visitors should continue to wear masks in public and adhere to social distancing recommendations if they are not fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Residents are asked to respect the policies of businesses, hospitals and medical facilities, and events that may continue to require mask-wearing.

He adds that individuals who choose to continue wearing masks should also be respected, as many Iowa City residents began wearing masks in public spaces before Iowa City’s official mask mandate.

Although the mask mandate was lifted, a mask may still be needed in some instances, including at K-12 facilities and events and when using public transit, including Iowa City-area buses.

