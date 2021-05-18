Advertisement

Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is acknowledging “confusion” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

He says it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history. But he says it’s important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.

Fauci says children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he says that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.

Today, FDA’s Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) issued their first annual report highlighting their work in...

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Demonstrators and police in downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020, during a...
Iowa Senate passes “Back the Blue” bill
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns June 19
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote