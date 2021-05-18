Advertisement

Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment

Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific...
Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said about 47 railcars came off the tracks during the derailment, but the train crew was not injured.(Mason Dockter/Sioux City Journal via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an evacuation order that was issued for part of a northwest Iowa town following a fiery weekend train derailment has been lifted.

The Osceola County sheriff’s office announced Monday night that people were allowed to return to their homes and affected businesses would be able to reopen.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several that were carrying hazardous materials.

The resulting fire roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.

The west end of the town of about 3,000 people was evacuated after the derailment.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment was under investigation.

