Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare

An eastern Iowa mom says she’s ready to vaccinate her kids under 12.
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from daycare.(Laura Voshell)
By Natalie Morris
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last week the CDC approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older. And now, clinical trials are underway on even younger children.

One eastern Iowa parent says she’s ready to vaccinate her kids after a recent COVID-19 scare.

Laura Voshell lives in Iowa City. She says her youngest son, Theo, became very sick from COVID-19 last month.

Theo is only five years old, and after seeing him sick with the virus, his mom hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will become available for kids under 12 soon.

“I used to have the virus but now I don’t,” said 5-year-old Theo Voshell.

Voshell believes he contracted the virus from daycare. She said he had a fever of 103 which lasted off-and-on for multiple days. And he had constant body aches and a headache, making him often cry. She said it’s taken him nearly a month to recover.

Her other son, 10-year-old Isaac is a 4th grader at Coralville Central. Right now, Isaac can only interact with designated kids at school in a designated playground spot.

Until vaccines are available for those younger than 12, Voshell said she worries about kids contracting the virus, especially after Theo’s recent scare.

”With the reopening of everything, I want people to remember that there are some people who can’t get the vaccine yet - the little kids. And so, even if you are against getting the vaccine yourself and you go out and don’t wear a mask you could still be giving it to little kids,” said Voshell.

Although the school year is nearly done, there’s still summer activities to worry about.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it will most likely take to the end of the year to get elementary school kids vaccinated.

The University of Iowa said they don’t have any vaccine clinical trials going on for kids under twelve right now.

If that changes, Voshell told me she would be willing to have her two sons participate.

