Dubuque to repeal face covering ordinance, vote planned for Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Dubuque and the city council voted to repeal the city’s face covering ordinance as soon as possible during the Monday meeting.

City officials said due to Iowa public meeting laws, that require at least 24 hours public notice for changes to city ordinances and publication in the local newspaper, a formal vote will take place during a meeting planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The change will be in accordance with the CDC’s updated mask guidance. Under that guidance, those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, including local business and workplace guidance.

