Dubuque Jaycees’ 35th annual Fireworks, Air Show to go on; volunteers being sought

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Organizers in Dubuque announced Tuesday that the Dubuque Jaycees’ Independence Day celebration will go on this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubuque Jaycees have partnered with Radio Dubuque to host the fireworks portion of the Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular since1984.

The Jaycees chapter annually raises over $50,000 through beverage vendor partnerships at other local festivals, donations, grants and admission fees from car parking at events, but the organization, like many others, has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the Jaycees are seeking additional support from the community and local businesses to help support the firework display.

Members of this local leadership and professional development organization submit event permits, work with Radio Dubuque and other city departments to coordinate the event site, and recruit over 40 volunteers each year to help organize vendors, set up, coordinate parking, and oversee cleanup of this massive event.

”We perform these tasks with great pride and love for this annual event that is such a cherished tradition in every Dubuque and tri-state resident’s life,” said Melanie Bressler, 2021 Dubuque Jaycees president. “We are excited to be able to bring back the Fireworks and Air Show this year; this is our organization’s signature event.”

The 35th annual Fireworks and Air Show will be held July 3 at AY McDonald Park and Lock and Dam 11.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Fireworks and Air Show or other community events is asked to send an email to dubuquejaycees@gmail.com or call (563) 583-5555.

For more information about the event, visit the Dubuque Jaycees Facebook page or www.Fireworks.RadioDubuque.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.