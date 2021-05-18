Dubuque city buildings reopen for first time since pandemic hit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city buildings opened on Monday to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.

Cori Burbach, a city employee who worked from home for most of the last year, said she was excited to be back inside city hall again.

”I feel like it is a little bit of a family reunion,” she commented. “We have also all gotten to know each others’ kids in the background and pets in the background and in some ways I think I know my co-workers better in the past year, but it is good to be back in this space and feel that energy together.”

Burbach said the city implemented and enforced ways to continue serving people even though buildings were closed. That includes paying bills online, something she mentioned is here to stay.

”We have the ability to automatically pay utility bills, something we have had pre-COVID, but we have really seen our numbers increase since people are not able to get in the building,” she explained. ”We also know not everybody has internet access, that is the big one, and so we are aware that we have had to make appointments or be accommodating to people that typically would have had to walk in the building and have not been able to.”

Burbach added it is a gradual return to normalcy. Even though every department is now open, not every employee is working in person, every day, which is why city staff recommend people call before they stop in.

Current hours of operations for city departments and facilities are as follows:

Utility Billing: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday

Human Resources: In-person business will be conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 563.589.4125.

All other City Hall departments: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday – Friday

City Hall Annex: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Intermodal Center: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Municipal Services Center: 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Leisure Services: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday – Friday

Housing & Community Development in the Historic Federal Building 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday – Wednesday, & Friday; 9:15 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday

Human Rights in the Ruby Sutton Building: In-person business will be conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 563.589.4190.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.