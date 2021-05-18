Advertisement

Decorah man dies in Winneshiek County motorcycle crash

FILE — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winneshiek County that killed a Decorah man last Thursday.
FILE — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winneshiek County that killed a Decorah man last Thursday.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winneshiek County that killed a Decorah man last Thursday.

Authorities say 38-year-old Torrey Edward Willie was riding a motorcycle northwest on Pole Line Road when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch.

Willie was ejected from the motorcycle after entering the ditch and struck two street signs. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

