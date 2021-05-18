Decorah man dies in Winneshiek County motorcycle crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winneshiek County that killed a Decorah man last Thursday.

Authorities say 38-year-old Torrey Edward Willie was riding a motorcycle northwest on Pole Line Road when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch.

Willie was ejected from the motorcycle after entering the ditch and struck two street signs. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

