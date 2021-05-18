Advertisement

Cyclists race at Hawkeye Downs

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every Tuesday evening this summer, local cyclists will have the chance to race at Hawkeye Downs.

“You can pick up some speed,” said Keith Snoop of Marion

“Don’t crash, that is my strategy,” said JJ Muxen of Marion.

Even Linn-Mar cross country state champion Micah Poellet uses the racetrack as part of her training.

“It is great to get some extra cross training, get some strength going without actually working my legs too much,” Poellet said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death
(file graphic)
Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent
(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
FILE GRAPHIC
Police release name of Waterloo homicide, shooting victims

Latest News

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: May, 17, 2021
Time for the Monday, May 17, 2021 edition of John's Big Ol' Fish.
John's Big Ol' Fish: May 17, 2021
Every Tuesday this summer, cyclists will have an opportunity to race the 1/2 mile track at...
Cyclists race at Hawkeye Downs
After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first...
Iowa college baseball player gets his swing back after beating cancer twice