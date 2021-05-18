Advertisement

Coralville mayor ends city’s mask mandate

(KCRG)
By Eric Page
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Mayor John Lundell has ended the city’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

Citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published late last week, Lundell has ended immediately the proclamation that required people to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when in public and not able to maintain six feet of social distancing. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask.

“I am grateful for the vaccine and the patience and precautions that our community demonstrated during the challenges we endured over the last year. I look forward to resuming activities with friends and family and encourage others to continue to be responsible and become vaccinated so our progress against COVID-19 continues,” Mayor Lundell said in a written statement.

The proclamation was enacted on November 13, 2020.

Face coverings will still be required for all on Coralville Transit per CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

Hy-Vee to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers, staff
The Waterloo Police Department has a new logo.
Waterloo city council votes on new police logo
The Dubuque City Council will hold a special meeting to vote on the city's mask mandate.
Dubuque city council to vote on mask ordinance
Ten students from Winterset Elementary School were on the bus when it rolled Monday during the...
Ten students on board when bus rolls in Winterset