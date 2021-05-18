Coralville mayor ends city’s mask mandate

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Mayor John Lundell has ended the city’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

Citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published late last week, Lundell has ended immediately the proclamation that required people to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when in public and not able to maintain six feet of social distancing. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask.

“I am grateful for the vaccine and the patience and precautions that our community demonstrated during the challenges we endured over the last year. I look forward to resuming activities with friends and family and encourage others to continue to be responsible and become vaccinated so our progress against COVID-19 continues,” Mayor Lundell said in a written statement.

The proclamation was enacted on November 13, 2020.

Face coverings will still be required for all on Coralville Transit per CDC guidelines.

