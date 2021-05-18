Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district to maintain mask wearing protocol through end of school year

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Tuesday announced it will maintain its mask mandate through the end of the school year.

“We have 13 remaining school days, and we strive to create a smooth transition to the end of the educational school year,” Superintendent Noreen Bush wrote in a letter addressed to families. “Additionally, our students are largely unvaccinated at this point, as the 12+ aged vaccination process has only recently begun.”

The district will also maintain its mask wearing protocol for teachers and students during summer school and when engaging in summer programming.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said the district plans to make an announcement about the upcoming school year this summer.

