Cedar Rapids police investigate incident involving gunfire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities in Cedar Rapids say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:52 a.m. near the area of Park Avenue and 19th Street SE.

Officers arrived on the scene and found shell casings in the 1800 block of Park Avenue SE. They also found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and that no injuries have been reported.

