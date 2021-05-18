Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigate incident involving gunfire

FILE — The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car is pictured April 3, 2021.
FILE — The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car is pictured April 3, 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities in Cedar Rapids say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:52 a.m. near the area of Park Avenue and 19th Street SE.

Officers arrived on the scene and found shell casings in the 1800 block of Park Avenue SE. They also found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and that no injuries have been reported.

