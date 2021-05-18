Cedar Rapids middle schooler hopes for normal summer activities after getting COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Area schools and pharmacies are working to get shots in kids arms. This comes after the CDC approved kids 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine last week.

School is almost out in most places and summer is right around the corner. And with summer comes kids activities.

That’s just one reason Tiffany Orr wanted her 13-year-old son Callum to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could.

”He’s in baseball. He wants to enjoy his games and not be so nervous about the COVID,” Orr said.

The Cedar Rapids parent said vaccinating Callum is bringing back a sense of normalcy for their family.

Callum received his first dose last Thursday at a local grocery store, the first day those 12 through 15 became eligible in the United States. He says he didn’t have any side effects besides a sore arm.

In addition, he says getting vaccinated will improve his mental health which declined from the lack of socialization throughout the year.

Callum attends Franklin Middle School in Cedar Rapids but attended virtually this year. He would only see his friends every few months and they’d have to social distance while hanging out so he wouldn’t risk getting his elderly grandparents exposed.

After his second dose, he says he’ll be ready for a summer filled with normal activities, especially baseball.

“Me playing baseball, I also had COVID on my mind, I was a little nervous trying to social distance in the dugout. Now I don’t have to do that and I can just play baseball,” said 13-year-old Callum.

Callum said around half his friends are in the process of getting vaccinated. After his first dose, he texted his grandparents with excitement right away.

The Orr family said getting vaccinated has provided a lot of reassurance at home.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.