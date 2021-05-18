Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns June 19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 16th season of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market begins June 19.

Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday saying the market will feature about 100 vendors, and this year will be a full eight market season.

The market dates are set for June 19, July 3, July 17, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 18 and October 2.

Additionally, organizers said the final market of the year, on October 2, will be an autumn-focused markt with fall produce like apples, cider, gourds and pumpkins.

The markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

