Capacity and seating restrictions lifted for Drake Stadium ahead of state track meet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State High School Athletic Association announced capacity and seating restrictions for Drake Stadium have been canceled for this week’s Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

The three-day IHSAA and IGHSAU meet at Drake Stadium will take place from May 20-22 and will now be open to all spectators.

This comes after many parents were unable to watch their children participate in this year’s Drake Relays in person due to the capacity restrictions. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, only about 3,000 tickets were on sale for that event.

After the Drake Relays, Gov. Reynolds sent a letter to officials at the school asking them to reconsider capacity limits.

“I understand it is your decision whether to impose arbitrary capacity limits,” Reynolds wrote in the letter. “But if you do, somewhere in Iowa, a mother will learn she cannot watch her daughter run a relay or throw a discus because Drake University decided that an outdoor stadium was not safe enough.”

The cancellation of the restrictions comes after the CDC updated its mask guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to resume activities without masks in most situations.

A vaccine clinic will be available at Drake Stadium during the meet. Masks are still encouraged at the event, especially for unvaccinated people.

“We appreciate Drake University and Polk County Health considering the latest CDC guidance in working to provide an opportunity for all fans to attend the IHSAA and IGHSAU State Track & Field Meet,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Competing at the Blue Oval is a dream of every high school track and field athlete. Now our student-athletes will compete in front of family, friends, classmates and other fans from across the state.”

The State Meet Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 20

9:00 a.m. — Class 2A & Class 3A, boys and girls

3:30 p.m. — Class 1A & Class 4A, boys and girls

Friday, May 21

9:00 a.m. — Class 2A & Class 3A, boys and girls

3:25 p.m. — Class 1A, Class 4A, Wheelchair, boys and girls

Saturday, May 22

9:00 a.m. — Class 2A & Class 3A, boys and girls

2:00 p.m. — Class 1A, Class 4A, Wheelchair, boys and girls

