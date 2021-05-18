Advertisement

Bagley fire chief, treasurer charged with stealing from volunteer fire department

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAGLEY, Wis. (KCRG) — Two members of a volunteer fire department in western Wisconsin have been charged with stealing funds.

Near the end of March, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a local banking institution of suspicious activity on the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts.

An investigation and audit of the accounts were launched, resulting in charges being filed with the Grant County District Attorney’s Office.

BVFD secretary and treasurer Jodi Moris, 57, of rural Mt. Hope, Wisconsin was charged with felony theft of over $10,000 in a business setting.

Fire chief Ryne Jackley, 31, of Bagley, was charged with misdemeanor theft of less than $2,500 in a business setting.

