Advertisement

Asian community in Iowa City reacts to proclamation against bullying

By Taylor Holt
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - As May is Asian American and Pacific Islander History Month, Iowa City’s Mayor proclaimed Tuesday as Asian American and Pacific Islander Day Against Bullying.

“It’s really disheartening to see a rise in violence against Asian American communities,” said Ming Lodh.

Lodh is a first-generation immigrant from China. Although, she says she hasn’t experienced it locally, she’s seen more cases of anti-Asian violence and rhetoric, nationally, this past year.

“I have seen rumors and conspiracy theories about the virus spread on social media,” she added. “Our former president’s repeated use of racially motivated terms such as ‘China virus’ didn’t help.”

According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, during the pandemic, 32% of Asian adults say they have feared someone might threaten or physically attack them. A majority of Asian adults in that study, 81%, also say violence against them is increasing.

“Since the Atlanta shooting, we have done numerous events and sessions. We want to educate our members about violence, and about how to protect themselves against violence,” Lodh said.

Lodh is also a member of the Iowa City Area Chinese Association. She adds the Mayor proclaiming Tuesday as Asian American and Pacific Islander Day Against Bullying this year is a welcome next step.

“It is a call for celebration of our unique tradition and culture. It is a recognition of the pain and suffering endured by many Asian Americans,” Lodh said.

Lodh says it’s also an important chance for people who are not of Asian heritage to also look from their point of view.

“We need to band together to raise awareness. Take time to learn, and take time to support them where they face challenges and violence like this,” Lodh said.

The Association, along with the Iowa City Downtown District, held an event celebrating this proclamation just this past weekend. Lodh says they are working on several other events to keep their message out there.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student’s slaying
Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

Latest News

FILE — Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announced Tuesday that he has lifted the local mask mandate...
Following CDC's lead, Iowa City mayor lifts mask mandate
Jury seated in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Jury seated in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, opening statements begin Wednesday
FILE — Organizers in Dubuque announced Tuesday that the Dubuque Jaycees’ Independence Day...
Dubuque Jaycees’ 35th annual Fireworks, Air Show to go on; volunteers being sought
FILE — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Winneshiek County that...
Decorah man dies in Winneshiek County motorcycle crash