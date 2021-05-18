2 men arrested, charged in connection to Muscatine stabbings

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities in Muscatine say they have arrested and charged two men in connection to a stabbing incident.

The Muscatine Police Department initially responded to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue at around 3 a.m. Saturday relating to a fight that had occurred.

Once officers arrived on-scene, it was discovered that a 22-year-old female and 21-year-old male had been seriously injured. They were both transported to a local hospital following the arrival of emergency personnel.

Officers also discovered that a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were stabbed during the incident. Both men required medical attention.

Authorities reported Monday that 23-year-old Mike Fidencio Perez Jr. and 19-year-old Jaime Michael Gomez, both of Muscatine, were arrested and charged following an investigation into the incident.

Perez Jr. is charged with two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal gang participation, a Class D felony.

Gomez is charged with one count of criminal gang participation.

The Muscatine Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at (563) 263-9922 ext. 608.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.