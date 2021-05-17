University of Iowa celebrates 2021 graduates Sunday at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa celebrated the accomplishments of its 2021 spring and summer graduates on Sunday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Several people, including outgoing president Bruce Harreld congratulated the graduates for their work during this challenging year.

“It’s a huge relief,” Elhadi Elhadi said. “Sitting in front of a computer all day cause of the pandemic was not a great experience, but we knew this was a special moment for our family, and we had to push through. So, yeah, it’s a very special day.”

“Yeah, I would say it’s also a special day,” Ahmed Sidahmed. “During online classes I got a little bit complacent with my study habits. I studied a lot but nowadays studying may be like an hour a week tops. So it’s been pretty bad and I am very glad that we had it, finally graduated, onto the next chapter of our life.”

People in the attendance also took part in the Hawkeye tradition of the wave.

