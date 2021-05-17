Advertisement

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks after being ousted from her leadership role in the House.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is criticizing GOP colleagues for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

In television interviews Sunday, Cheney cautioned that there is “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump’s claims go unchecked.

The Wyoming Republican has been ousted from House GOP leadership for challenging Trump. But she says she will continue to speak up on the dangers of undermining democracy, and calls House GOP leaders “complicit” in spreading Trump’s lies.

House Republicans replaced Cheney with congresswoman Elise Stefanik as their No. 3 leader.

