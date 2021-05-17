The Disappearance and Death of Mollie Tibbetts: A Timeline

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - On the night of Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, went for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa and disappeared. A little more than a month later, Tibbetts was found in a cornfield and Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old farmworker living in rural Poweshiek County, was arrested and charged with her murder after leading police to her body. On Monday, May 17th, jury selection will begin in Bahena Rivera’s trial in Davenport.

July 18, 2018

On the evening of July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts left the home of her boyfriend’s brother to go for a job. Tibbetts was staying with her boyfriend for the summer. Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, was working for a construction company in Dubuque, Iowa the night she disappeared. Tibbetts was staying in the house by herself, watching his dogs. She chatted with Jack via text messages and social media before leaving for her job. She was last seen jogging along the city streets of Brooklyn at approximately 7:30 P.M. that night.

July 19, 2018

Tibbetts was reported missing by her family after she didn’t show up to work.

July 20-August 17, 2018

Crews began looking for Tibbetts, a search that would continue for over a month. Police received over 2,300 tips, conducted over 500 interviews, and investigators and volunteers scoured swaths of land in Brooklyn and Poweshiek County. During the course of the investigation, police attempted to conduct GPS tracking of her electronic devices, used helicopters to search rural areas, looked into a sighting (that turned out to be false) at a truck stop in Kearney, Missouri, and conducted several searches at a pig farm near Guernsey, about 10 miles south of Brooklyn. Reward money in the case grew to over $366,000.

August 18, 2018

Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts returned home to California without any answers for his daughter’s disappearance.

August 21, 2018

Investigators announced they had discovered a body in a cornfield they believed to be Mollie Tibbetts. Police announced that Cristian Bahena Rivera led investigators to her body after being interviewed with investigators. Investigators discovered footage of a black Chevy Malibu driving back and forth near the area Tibbetts was last seen on security footage. Police were able to trace the vehicle back to Bahena Rivera.

