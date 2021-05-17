Advertisement

Teen driver injured in rollover crash in Palo Sunday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen was injured after rolling a truck in Palo Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said a 14-year-old was driving a truck north on Linn Drive when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, which came to a stop in the ditch at 2660 Linn Drive. It happened just after 4 p.m.

Officials said the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but he was able to exit the vehicle. He was the only person in the vehicle.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital for his injuries. Citations are pending in this incident.

