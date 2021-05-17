Advertisement

Some showers possible central and south today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This looks to be a more active spring week ahead of us. Unfortunately, active doesn’t necessarily mean everyone as parts of the area will miss out on these rain chances, especially north. For today, scattered early activity continues in our central and especially south zones. Over the moderate drought counties, there has been very little rain and our northeast and northwest zones will probably miss out on this rainfall as well. Tomorrow, a separate batch of rain may lift through during the morning, which may extend all the way to our northern counties. Plan on highs in the 60s today and tomorrow with a push to the mid-upper 70s starting Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs around 80 look likely. Rain at that time still only looks isolated at this point.

