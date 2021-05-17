Scattered rain/storms continues through the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some morning rain, the rest of the evening is looking dry, but cloudy. Overnight, temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Scattered rain moves in from the south later tonight and it could be a wet morning commute for some. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Our active pattern will continue through this week with isolated rain and storm chances every day through the beginning of next week. No day will be a washout, but keep your rain gear handy through the week. Rainfall totals over the next week look to be between 0.5-1″, with the heaviest totals south of the state.

Temperatures also rise into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday and 80s by the end of the week.

