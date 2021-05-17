Advertisement

One dead, three injured in rollover crash in Black Hawk County

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crash in Black Hawk County.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road. That’s in rural Dunkerton.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time.

The sheriff’s office said two people were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled.

One person died at the scene. Three others are now in the hospital.

Their names have not been released.

