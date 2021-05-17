Advertisement

Officials release name of teen that died in rollover crash in Black Hawk County

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the teen that died in a rollover crash in Dunkerton on Sunday.

Officials said 15-year-old McKenzie Farmer, of Dunkerton, died after the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, and it went into a ditch just before 6 p.m.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Farmer and another person were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver and another passenger remained inside. The other three people were taken to Allen hospital for their injuries and were later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

