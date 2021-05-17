Advertisement

More than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa as of Monday morning.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,265,610 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That means 40 percent of the state is now fully vaccinated.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 369,441 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,006 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 85 more cases of COVID-19, but had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

It’s the first time since last June that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported was under a hundred.

There are 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 14 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 41 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 771 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,741,914 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 11.0 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

