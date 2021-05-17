Miracles in Motion resumes classes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Miracles in Motion in Swisher is resuming classes after closing for a year because of the pandemic.

It’s a therapeutic equestrian center that works with adults and children with disabilities. Learning to Ride horses can improve a person’s core and mobility.

Workers say not having classes caused some setbacks for their students, but they did what they could to help.

“Some of them there was significant and some of them they were able to pick up pretty quickly so we have to just adjust the lesson plan for the individuals that we need to kind of start over,” said Deb Leichsenring, Director of Operations. “We did try to do the best we could to stay in contact with them we did zoom classes.”

Miracles in Motion offers classes, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

