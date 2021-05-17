Advertisement

Marshalltown man driving a golf cart dies after collision with SUV

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DIKE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man has died after an SUV collided with the golf cart he was driving in Grundy County on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said 56-year-old Jon Espenscheid was driving a golf cart across the road in the 300 block of Country Club Lane to enter the golf course at around 12:49 p.m. when an SUV traveling southbound on Country Club Lane collided with him.

Espenscheid was transported to Sartori Hospital and later to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are investigating this incident.

