Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and taken into police custody for the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, 41-year-old Michael Lang filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Monday.

Authorities said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred.

Lang’s interaction with police escalated and ended with Lang allegedly barricading himself inside his home and fatally shooting Sgt. Jim Smith.

Thomas is facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder and Assault On A Peace Officer.

