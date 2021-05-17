Advertisement

Kirkwood beats Iowa Central twice to claim Region XI title

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood baseball team is one step closer to the NJCAA World Series after defeating Iowa Central, twice, to claim the Region XI Tournament on Sunday.

Both games were come from behind wins for the Eagles. In the second game, Kirkwood trailed 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but tied it up with all four runs coming off of walks with the bases loaded. Then in the 10th inning, the Eagles added three runs to win 9-6.

Kirkwood will host Miles Community College in the North Plains District Championship on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 guidance to schools and childcare providers
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids
Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State wide receiver Landen Akers (82) carries the ball during an NCAA college...
Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt at Iowa State to NFL player
The Kirkwood baseball team is one step closer to the NJCAA World Series after claiming the...
Kirkwood wins twice against Iowa Central to claim Region XI title
Landen Akers spent six season at Iowa State, but his hard work has paid off after he signed...
Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt to NFL player
Firing in formalwear; Friends trap-shoot in prom dresses