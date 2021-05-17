Kirkwood beats Iowa Central twice to claim Region XI title

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood baseball team is one step closer to the NJCAA World Series after defeating Iowa Central, twice, to claim the Region XI Tournament on Sunday.

Both games were come from behind wins for the Eagles. In the second game, Kirkwood trailed 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but tied it up with all four runs coming off of walks with the bases loaded. Then in the 10th inning, the Eagles added three runs to win 9-6.

Kirkwood will host Miles Community College in the North Plains District Championship on Friday and Saturday.

