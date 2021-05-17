Advertisement

Johnson County Armory, Veterans Memorial to honor 160 additional veterans with upgrade

FILE — Bricks memorializing military veterans in Johnson County are pictured April 2, 2021.
FILE — Bricks memorializing military veterans in Johnson County are pictured April 2, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — The Johnson County Commission of Veterans Affairs announced Monday it is expanding the Armory and Veterans Memorial with a black granite monument.

The monument will create space to honor an additional 160 veterans.

The memorial, which was installed at the site of the old Armory near the Johnson County Administration Building in August 2013, serves as a permanent place of honor for families, friends and community members to visit, reflect and remember those who served our country.

With additional space becoming available, Johnson County is accepting inscription orders from community members who would like to honor a veteran. The cost to inscribe the name of an honored veteran is $150.

Visit the Johnson County memorial website for more information, including an order form, veteran biographies and the history of the memorial.

