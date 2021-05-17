Advertisement

Iowa Kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) - Kuemper Catholic Grade School in Carroll has started a movement to spread kindness, and they’re doing it through a simple wave.

The movement started off with one mother and daughter going to Saint Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll every day to wave at their grandma. Deb Nieland has been battling cancer.

Since March a different classroom travels to Saint Anthony’s to wave to Nieland and other patients inside.

Kids wave at the nurses and some even bring signs for people.

“To see that split second of happiness where they forget everything they’re going through and it’s just about a simple joy.”

Deb Nieland took her last look out the window last week. She is now cancer free.

She says a positive attitude is the number one thing when dealing with tough situations.

