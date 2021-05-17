Advertisement

Iowa college baseball player gets his swing back after beating cancer twice

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate.

Jake Wegner is a senior at Central College in Pella. When he couldn’t play, he chose to stick around Central as a student-assistant coach.

Because of his illness, he had to wait four years to get a chance to play. On Sunday, on Senior Day, he got his chance.

He stepped up for his first career at-bat leading off Central in the first inning.

He got a hit, and at first base, got hugs from his team and a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Yeah, Central College and Central baseball,” Jake Wegner said. “It’s just family to keep it simple. They’ve been in corner throughout every step of adversity that I’ve had and they’ve been with me every step of the way coach Sherman the players teammates throughout the past five-six years that I’ve been here.”

Wegner says he was just happy to get the chance, and to share it with his Central family.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renard Winfield Jr., 29, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for the death of Tommy Curry...
Police say a man charged in a deadly Iowa City shooting catfished the victim prior his death
(file graphic)
Iowa City Police investigating suspicious death after man with gunshot wounds crashes car
(file graphic)
Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Des Moines district won’t retain embattled superintendent
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman fell asleep while driving, rolled her car and ended up in a...
Sleepy driver ends up in ditch after rollover accident in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State wide receiver Landen Akers (82) carries the ball during an NCAA college...
Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt at Iowa State to NFL player
Kirkwood celebrates after coming back to beat Iowa Central 9-6 in 10 innings in Game 2 of the...
Kirkwood beats Iowa Central twice to claim Region XI title
The Kirkwood baseball team is one step closer to the NJCAA World Series after claiming the...
Kirkwood wins twice against Iowa Central to claim Region XI title
Landen Akers spent six season at Iowa State, but his hard work has paid off after he signed...
Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers goes from grayshirt to NFL player