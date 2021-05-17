Iowa college baseball player gets his swing back after beating cancer twice

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate.

Jake Wegner is a senior at Central College in Pella. When he couldn’t play, he chose to stick around Central as a student-assistant coach.

Because of his illness, he had to wait four years to get a chance to play. On Sunday, on Senior Day, he got his chance.

He stepped up for his first career at-bat leading off Central in the first inning.

He got a hit, and at first base, got hugs from his team and a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Yeah, Central College and Central baseball,” Jake Wegner said. “It’s just family to keep it simple. They’ve been in corner throughout every step of adversity that I’ve had and they’ve been with me every step of the way coach Sherman the players teammates throughout the past five-six years that I’ve been here.”

Wegner says he was just happy to get the chance, and to share it with his Central family.

